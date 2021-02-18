TRIBUTE: Messages to Matthews

David Longshore Jr., former superintendent, Orangeburg County School District 3

Standing for the 3 E's

Congratulations on your retirement from the South Carolina Senate. I extend my sincere appreciation for your dedicated hard work and exceptional efforts in leading the fight for your “3 E’s – Education, Employment, Environment.”

Thanks for being a champion in sponsoring countless bills that served to improve education at all levels and advance the economic welfare of all. Thanks for your sincere “winning smile” and the many times you adjusted your busy schedule in response to my requests for your participation at events.

May God continue to bless and keep you.

Mary J. Dantzler Butler, Orangeburg County

Missed at the Statehouse

Much missed at the Statehouse, always a gentleman with a kind word for all he encountered.

Deborah Barthe, S.C. Senate staff

Honor to serve with him