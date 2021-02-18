TRIBUTE: Messages for Matthews

Walt A. Tobin, Ph.D., president, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College

Rise together or sink together

Sen. Matthews is a stalwart champion of public education and a gift to the people of his district and to South Carolina. I vividly recall his interview for a S.C. Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy video when he spoke to the need for a strong, equitable public education system and called people to action by saying "children in South Carolina are no different from children in North Carolina, Georgia, New York, Texas or California. It is the support system we provide for our children that makes the difference. We can't leave one third behind and expect our economy to grow. We have to take care of all of them. We either rise together or we sink together."

Thank you, Sen. Matthews for being a powerful voice for South Carolina's children.

Joy Campbell, advocate for children, founder S.C. Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy, retired

