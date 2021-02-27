TRIBUTE: Many send messages honoring Sen. John Matthews

May God continue to bless and keep you.

Mary J. Dantzler Butler, Orangeburg County

Missed at the Statehouse

Much missed at the Statehouse, always a gentleman with a kind word for all he encountered.

Deborah Barthe, S.C. Senate staff

Honor to serve with him

Sen. John Matthews is one of the finest people I have ever known. During my two terms in the state Senate serving with him, he always had a smile on his face and was willing to work with others to serve the people of his district and the state. His record of service in the General Assembly will be very hard to surpass and I am honored to have served with him.

Sen. Tom Young, Aiken County

A man to be honored

The Williams family of Elloree wishes to pay tribute to Sen. John W. Matthews Jr. He has been and continues to be not only a friend of the family, but also a supportive presence to Williams Funeral Home of Elloree, and the community at large.