South Carolina doesn’t have a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

The policy, which exists in 19 states and D.C., is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people.

Gun-safety experts have said red flag laws are working across the U.S. to prevent mass shootings and curb suicides and domestic violence. But some second amendment advocates have raised due-process concerns.

Nearly 80% of South Carolina voters support a red-flag law, according to a poll conducted by Third Way and GS Strategy Group after the deadly Uvalde shooting in Texas last year.

A bipartisan contingent of South Carolina’s congressional delegation supported the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which contains funding for states to create and implement red-flag laws. However, states without red-flag laws can use it for other gun violence reduction programs. Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and U.S. Rep. Tom Rice supported the bill, which was broadly supported by Democrats.

“My goal has always been to have a constitutional system that can intervene in time to stop unstable, mentally ill individuals from obtaining and using firearms to kill,” Graham said last June. “Our legislation takes important steps to help address this concern.”

Graham also said South Carolina has been a “leader in the area of working to keep mentally ill individuals from obtaining firearms.”

South Carolina’s law requires mental health information to be reported to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System database.

After the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was passed, South Carolina applied for and was awarded about $4.6 million in funding made available from the bill.

The state said in its federal application that the funding “will be used in South Carolina to provide funds for programs or initiatives that work to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others.”

Funding could go to support “specialized court-based programs such as drug, mental health, and veterans treatment courts, including those that specifically accept clients with firearm violations,” along with gun violence recovery courts, threat assessment training for law enforcement and gun violence recovery courts, according to the state.

In addition, the funding could help “(expand) the capacity of existing drug, mental health, and veterans treatment courts to assist clients who are most likely to commit or become victims of gun crimes.”

It could also go toward supporting “behavioral health responses such as regional crisis call centers, crisis mobile team response, and crisis receiving and stabilization facilities to individuals who are in crisis,” according to the state.

South Carolina had more than 1,100 firearm deaths in 2020, or a death rate of 22 per 100,000 people, according to federal data, ranking it among the 10 worst states in the U.S. for firearm deaths.