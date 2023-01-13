 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sen. Scott Highlights Service Academy Nominations

Several panelists discuss what they look for in candidates seeking a service academy letter of nomination.

WASHINGTON Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) released a new video highlighting the service academy nomination process. In the video, members of Senator Scott’s interview panel give an in-depth look into what is expected of each candidate. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Each year, Senator Scott nominates a limited number of people to the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Upon graduation, students receive a commission in their respective branch of service with a five-year service commitment.

The next window to apply for a nomination opens on June 1, 2023. 

Students can find out more about requirements and the nomination process here

