Sen. Scott Highlights Service Academy Nominations

WASHINGTON – Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) released a new video highlighting the service academy nomination process. In the video, members of Senator Scott’s interview panel give an in-depth look into what is expected of each candidate.

Each year, Senator Scott nominates a limited number of people to the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Upon graduation, students receive a commission in their respective branch of service with a five-year service commitment.

The next window to apply for a nomination opens on June 1, 2023.

Students can find out more about requirements and the nomination process here.