SCSU focuses on enrollment, campus safety with new initiatives, measures

The interim president of South Carolina State University is continuing a laser-like focus on increasing student enrollment and retention, while maintaining the health and safety of the campus.

During a Feb. 3 board of trustees meeting, S.C. State Interim President Alexander Conyers said it was enrollment that drove academics, pay, new positions and promotions at the university, as well as the governor's executive budget decisions.

"I've asked the team to look at those students who aren't being retained so that we can ensure our retention rate grows. We certainly have no intention of just enrolling students for numbers. We need to take a look at the criteria, we need to take a look at the curriculum that our students enroll in to ensure that we do more to keep our students here once they arrive here at South Carolina State," he said.

He continued, "Everyone knows that HBCUs, in particular, have huge deferred maintenance allocations. ... This year within the governor's executive budget, he gave South Carolina State almost $3 million for deferred maintenance. Our deferred maintenance costs currently are about $78 million.

"At that rate, it'll take us 25 years to cover all of our deferred maintenance; however, the formula is fair. The governor decided on his deferred maintenance allocation based on the enrollment numbers."

Conyers said Dr. Manicia Finch, the university's new vice president for enrollment management, has been tasked to bring in 1,000 new freshmen this year, particularly since upcoming class sizes are small enough so that amount will be needed to maintain last year's enrollment.

"This year, it is our intent to process 100% of submitted applications. I believe we will yield a higher enrollment in our freshman class. Just before Dr. Finch arrived, the provost and myself arranged for four employees across the campus to work over at the admissions office for half days while we get after a backlog of applications," he said.

"So you will start seeing soon all of these applications being answered for these students, but we will certainly come back to the board with our projections for enrollment in the very near future," the interim president said, noting that Finch was already working on dual enrollment opportunities that the university may provide for local high schools.

Conyers also noted that the university's IT improvements will help with processing student applications.

"I committed $5 million (of federal CARES Act funding) to IT infrastructure. ... One of the things I considered is bringing on an IT consultant that will give me from top to bottom what we're doing ... to ensure that you're spending the taxpayers' money in the most responsible way. It may just confirm what we're doing. It may say, 'Hey, your IT section is too small to do this.' So, again, I have not signed a contract," he said.

The interim president did say that IT improvements were being made, with the university having increased its bandwidth from 1 gigabyte to 5 gigabytes on Feb. 4.

Conyers also said the university is continuing to work on campus upgrades, renovations, marketing and branding.

"I've asked our marketing folks to focus on students, students' achievements and academic programs. We must tell what we're offering. As much as I love seeing all of the great things that our alums are doing, I've asked our team to push those great things to the National Alumni Association so that they can post on their website, and we focus on students' achievements and academic programs," he said.

Campus safety

"If you've been on our campus at night, our campus has been very dark over the last few years. We're replacing the old lights with LED lighting. We've already replaced about 20, and we have about 100 other lights that we will replace. You can certainly see the difference," Conyers said.

A cameras and surveillance site survey has also been completed, with the university having looked at parking lots, blind spots, as well as entry and exit points to the dorm rooms, the interim president said.

"I want the entire cabinet to know what our security posture is so when they engage parents and stakeholders about security situations on campus, they will know what this new system will do: over 700 integrated cameras that we can pull up and run back and replay," Conyers said.

He said the university is also implementing measures to stem the surge of COVID-19, which forced cancellation of a parade to honor its football team, academic teams and others.

"I met with the mayor already, and the city really wants to do this parade. ... So we will relook at this at a later date, and we will certainly keep everyone informed going forward," Conyers said.

He said 5,000 N95 masks have already been purchased to reduce virus exposure.

"We procured 5,000 N95 masks for our students, faculty and staff, and we're continuing our on-campus testing and increasing testing capacity. We are pushing hard on getting our students the booster shot," Conyers said, noting that the state Department of Health and Environmental Control would be on campus Feb. 15 to administer boosters to any student, faculty or staff member.

New staff

Along with Finch, the university has hired Adrian L. Scott as its associate vice president for development and Stacy Gregg as its director of procurement.

"Mr. Scott returns to South Carolina State after being here very early in his career. He has since gained additional experience at other HBCUs, to include Jackson State University," Conyers said.

Of Gregg, he said, "She recently completed the scope of work for a fixed-price bid for approval in Columbia to establish a list of ... contractors to have in place for any future projects related to program management services, strategic planning services, IT consulting services and marketing services. This will allow us to expedite these types of contracts when time is of essence."

The interim president said each new team member would be an asset to the university.

"Additionally, we made two interim moves at the university, as well," Conyers said, including moving Stacy Sowell from director of admissions to director of housing.

Davion Petty has been moved from director of alumni affairs to the director of admissions.

"In the meanwhile, Mr. Adrian Scott, who worked in alumni affairs when he was here before, will hold down both of those positions just as Davion has done for the last few months until we can advertise and hire a new director for alumni affairs," Conyers said.

Academics

Conyers reported that the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges has reaffirmed the university's accreditation for the next decade.

"I just want to, one, thank Ms. (Valerie) Goodwin (the university’s acting director of institutional effectiveness/quality enhancement plan) and the entire faculty and staff for the hard work that they put into our reaccreditation. ... We've been continuously accredited from 1941 to the present date," he said.

The university has also transitioned its civil engineering technology program to a "full engineering" program," the interim president said.

"Our students, our graduates will be able to sit for the professional engineering exam so that our graduates will be able to take part in contributing to the workforce that is needed for this billion-dollar infrastructure bill that is happening currently.

"We have already transitioned to full civil engineering. In fact, we currently have 22 new students enrolled. In three months, we will graduate our first civil engineering graduate," Conyers said.

Twelve students remain in the Civil Engineering Technology program, with the last student of that program slated to graduate in December 2023.

""We've already submitted all of the paperwork to ABET to have our civil engineering program accredited. We have to have one graduate first. That's on tap for May. ... The next ones we will look at will be electrical engineering and mechanical engineering to move in the same direction," Conyers said.

The university's spring graduation is set for May 6.

