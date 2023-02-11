South Carolina State University’s Child Development Learning Center has achieved a new five-year term of accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

“We take great pride in our Child Development Learning Center earning its reaffirmation of accreditation by NAEYC,” said Dr. William Whitaker, acting dean of SC State’s College of Agriculture, Family & Consumer Sciences. “The process of self-study supports our philosophy of continuous improvement, and this is another bright example of our commitment to achieving and providing excellence in our programs and community services.”

The CDLC’s mission is to serve a diverse population of preschool age children by providing them with high quality, developmentally appropriate educational experiences while giving college students opportunities to observe and work directly with preschool children, resulting in positive, productive citizens in a global society.

Whitaker said the accreditation reaffirmation process is a tremendous undertaking, and the college is honored to continue to meet and exceed NAEYC’s rigorous standards.

“We appreciate the steadfast work and determination of our faculty and staff and the accreditation team in achieving this great accomplishment,” he said. “Our Family and Consumer Sciences Business/Child Development Preparation Program is second to none in consistently ensuring that we produce the best-trained professionals to enter the field.

“This reaffirmation will allow us to continue to forge our place as a leading institution of learning and excellence." Whitaker said.

SC State’s CDLC accepts children who are 3 years and 4 years old, and it is licensed to serve up to 60 children. The CDLC is the only nationally accredited center in Orangeburg County. There are 66 programs in South Carolina accredited by NAEYC.

“This distinction highlights that the center implements rigor and best practices as it relates to the early development of children, which is so critical,” CDLC Director Stephanie Edwards Felks said. “Under my leadership, I have focused on evaluating areas to continuously improve.”

Felks has served as director since 2010. With the support of her colleagues and supervisors, the CDLC successfully has achieved accreditation three times during her tenure.

“It has been my goal to continue the quality of services for children and families in Orangeburg and surrounding areas,” Felks said.

While serving the community, the CDLC also acts as training ground for students in early childhood development courses, according to Dr. Maria James, acting chair of SC State’s Department of Family and Consumer Sciences.

“Our students within the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences get the opportunity to complete internships, lab hours, and observational requirements at an accredited center,” James said. “This affords our students an opportunity to see and experience research-based practices. It's an honor to have NAEYC Accreditation bestowed upon the Child Development Learning Center.”

To achieve accreditation, centers must meet NAEYC standards in 10 areas: relationships; curriculum; teaching. assessment of child progress; health; staff competencies preparation and support; families; community relationships; physical environment; and leadership and management.

According to NAEYC, research shows a direct correlation between high-quality early learning and children's positive long-term outcomes in life, including increased educational attainment, healthier lifestyles, and more successful careers.

NAEYC states that accreditation helps teachers and other staff at early learning programs develop a shared understanding and commitment to quality. The process leads to increased staff morale, greater staff retention, and a more positive, energetic work atmosphere overall—enabling centers to provide a solid foundation for all children's success in life.

For more information about the Child Development Learning Center, contact Director Stephanie Edwards Felks at 803-535-9853 or sfelks@scsu.edu.