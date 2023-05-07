COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Highway Patrol held a graduation ceremony for 27 troopers from its Highway Patrol Basic Class 122.

Attorney General Alan Wilson addressed the graduates as the keynote speaker for the ceremony.

The graduating class includes 11 prior-certified officers and 16 who are new to the law enforcement profession. The addition of this graduating class brings the total number of troopers in South Carolina to 766 (including the graduates and 50 troopers currently in training).

“It is an honor to welcome this group of law enforcement professionals to the Highway Patrol,” said Robert G. Woods IV, director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “Each individual graduating today is equipped and prepared to contribute to our mission of saving lives on South Carolina roadways. I look forward to seeing their hard work and dedication lead them to a fulfilling career with our agency.”

Troopers are assigned to areas based on a number of considerations, which include population density, the number of calls for service and the number of licensed drivers/registered vehicles in an area. To see where the troopers from Basic 122 are assigned, review the information in the link that includes their troop assignments and photos: https://scdps.sc.gov/schp/classes

“It is often said that law enforcement is not a career, but a calling,” said Colonel Christopher Williamson, commander of the S.C. Highway Patrol. “Each and every graduate here today has committed themselves to answering that call and we look forward to the difference you will make as a Highway Patrol trooper.”

Special awards from Basic 122 class include:

Major Israel Brooks Jr. Physical Fitness Award: Presented to the trooper who excelled on the physical training test and each day during the early morning exercises.

Basic 122: Antonio D. Carbajal

Captain Cecil Dilworth Marksmanship Award: Presented to the trooper who demonstrated the best marksmanship during firearms training.

Basic 122: Lucas A. Ochs

Colonel P.F. Thompson Outstanding Achievement Award: For the trooper who displays the character and dedication symbolic of former Highway Patrol Colonel P.F. Thompson, the longest-serving SC Highway Patrol commander.

Basic 122: Antonio D. Carbajal