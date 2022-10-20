SCDOT free of debt

S.C. Department of Transportation officials announced the final payment on the agency’s outstanding highway bonds, leaving it free of debt.

By paying off all outstanding debt, including State Infrastructure Bank loans, the agency says it is saving money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects.

With this announcement, SCDOT becomes one of six state departments of transportation in the nation with no outstanding highway bonds or loans. This announcement follows the early repayment of loans to the State Infrastructure Bank in December 2021.

By using one-time funding, that action saved SCDOT $9.2 million in future principal and interest payments.

In 2003, the agency carried approximately $1 billion in transportation debt, with annual payments up to $100 million in 2008.

Those funds were used to expedite a large number of projects across the state, including the Ravenel Bridge and the widening of U.C. Highway 17 in the ACE basin.

By paying off debt now, the agency says it is in a better position financially, preserving and building debt capacity for financing larger projects, like the reconstruction of Interstate 526 between Mt. Pleasant and West Ashley.