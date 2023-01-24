SCDOR: Deadline set for forms delayed by Hurricane Ian

A city in central Georgia has named a long-term interim police chief as it continues its search for someone to permanently fill the role. The city of Warner Robins on Monday appointed Roy Whitehead to lead its police department. The Telegraph reports Whitehead is a law enforcement veteran who has served as chief in two other departments and has more than 50 years of experience. The post was vacated in October when former chief John Wagner retired. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said Whitehead came highly recommended and will serve in the position for about six to eight months. Patrick said anyone serving in the interim role is not eligible to apply for the permanent chief position.