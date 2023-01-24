 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

SCDOR: Deadline set for forms delayed by Hurricane Ian

  • 0

Welcome to tax season the one time each year you may actually be thinking about the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).This year, however, before you do your taxes it may be worth gauging how likely you are to face an audit.

Extension filers who were granted relief as a result of Hurricane Ian have until Feb. 15 to file their 2021 tax year individual income tax returns, according to the S.C. Department of Revenue.

That means any extension filers who have not yet filed their return must file by Feb. 15 to avoid penalties and interest. Taxpayers must also file by this date to be eligible for a state tax rebate.

The Feb. 15 deadline also applies to other returns and payments granted Hurricane Ian tax relief, including:

  • Business income tax returns originally due between Oct. 17, 2022 and Feb. 15, 2023.
  • Certain quarterly withholding returns and payments, including those originally due Oct. 31, 2022 and Jan. 31, 2023.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

  • Fourth-quarter corporate and individual income tax estimated payments, originally due December 2022 and January 2023.

People are also reading…

Tips for extension filers:

The extension is for filing your return, not for payment. If you have not yet paid your income tax balance, you may owe additional penalties and interest.

  • File electronically. It’s faster, more secure, and more accurate than filing a paper return.
  • Review available tax credits that may apply to you.
  • File on time. You may face a penalty if you file after Feb. 15.
  • Keep a copy of your tax return for your records.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Individual income tax season opens Jan. 23

Individual income tax season opens Jan. 23

What you nee​d to know:

  • The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) will begin accepting 2022 Individual Income Tax returns on January 23.
  • The filing deadline for both state and federal income tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
  • The SCDOR will begin processing returns February 6 to allow employers to meet the January 31 W-2 submission deadline.

South Carolina still seeking a way to hold executions

South Carolina still seeking a way to hold executions

A small group of South Carolina senators are moving to shield large parts of the state's lethal injection process from public scrutiny. A subcommittee voted 3-1 to advance the shield law. South Carolina hasn't been able to get the drugs for lethal injections for more than a decade. The bill would hide the identities of the company that provides the drugs and any pharmacists or prison employees involved. Prisons director Bryan Stirling says the proposal will help efforts to obtain the drugs. Executions by firing squad or in the electric chair are also on hold as the state Supreme Court decides whether such punishments are cruel and unusual.

Georgia city names long-term interim police chief

A city in central Georgia has named a long-term interim police chief as it continues its search for someone to permanently fill the role. The city of Warner Robins on Monday appointed Roy Whitehead to lead its police department. The Telegraph reports Whitehead is a law enforcement veteran who has served as chief in two other departments and has more than 50 years of experience. The post was vacated in October when former chief John Wagner retired. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said Whitehead came highly recommended and will serve in the position for about six to eight months. Patrick said anyone serving in the interim role is not eligible to apply for the permanent chief position.

Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son

Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is about to put his fate before a small-town jury. Murdaugh's trial on two counts of murder in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son started Monday with jury selection. The 54-year-old's life has unraveled over the past two years. He faces about 100 other criminal counts as prosecutors say he stole millions of dollars from clients, committed insurance fraud trying to stage his own death and ran a drug and money laundering ring. But Murdaugh has adamantly denied killing his wife and son, saying he found them shot to death at their home after visiting his ailing father.

Bob Jones University president signs new 3-year contract

The president of a private college in South Carolina has signed a deal that would keep him in the position for at least three more years. In a news release, Bob Jones University said President Steve Pettit signed the extension Thursday. The new agreement runs through 2026. The Post and Courier reports the school's Board of Trustees voted in November to re-elect Pettit, the university's first president not related to founder Bob Jones Sr. Pettit was first elected to the post in May 2014.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Seven killed in another mass shooting in California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News