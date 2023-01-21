SC Chamber, DEW launch business barometer survey

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) are collaborating to launch the Palmetto Business Barometer, a voluntary monthly survey to better understand the conditions South Carolina employers are facing and inform the public about the state’s economy and workforce.

The survey measures business conditions and attitudes over time with an emphasis on workforce behaviors.

The SC Chamber manages the Palmetto Business Barometer survey and DEW analyzes the data to identify how business conditions, needs, and expectations are changing. The aggregated collected data will be published online, but individual responses will remain confidential. In addition to informing state policymakers and advocates, the survey results will benefit South Carolina employers by providing a useful comparison to other business practices around the state.

“This survey is a great opportunity to hear directly from businesses on what challenges they are facing and what best practices work for them,” said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey. “By making the survey results public, we are helping employers compare notes, as well as understand what others in the state are doing right that they can emulate and improve upon. Regardless of the size or industry of your company, your opinion matters and can have a tremendous impact on the growth of South Carolina businesses and state policy.”

“From surveying our membership alone, we know South Carolina businesses are facing many obstacles from rising costs to workforce shortages,” said SC Chamber Vice President of Government Affairs Will Frierson. “With economic uncertainty looming in 2023, we need to know what businesses are facing on the frontlines and how conditions are changing for better or for worse. This survey will allow us to track trends and advocate for real solutions based off clear data.”

The first round of the Palmetto Business Barometer survey went live on Monday, Jan. Businesses have until Jan. 22 to complete the brief 12-question survey.

The survey will open again on Feb. 6 and will continue to open on the first full week of each month throughout 2023 for each new survey round.

South Carolina businesses of all sizes and industries are encouraged to participate in the survey. The survey is anonymous and takes an average of three minutes to complete. Access the January Palmetto Business Barometer survey here. For more information, please reach out to communications@dew.sc.gov and payton.lang@scchamber.net.