COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce -- in partnership with the Forestry Association of South Carolina, the Palmetto Agribusiness Council, and South Carolina Farm Bureau -- hosted the annual Spotlight on Agriculture and Forestry reception at City Roots Farm in Columbia.

The reception highlighted the significant $51.8 billion economic impact agribusiness industries have in the Palmetto State.

Laurie Funderburk, state executive director for the USDA Farm Service Agency, participated as the event’s first-ever woman keynote speaker.

“It is my pleasure to be the executive director of an agency that works hard to ensure farmers, livestock producers, and foresters are successful and rural communities are stronger and more resilient,” Funderburk said.

“Our economic impact on South Carolina is substantial. For the fiscal year 2022, our farm loan programs provided more than $92.1 million in loan funding. Our farm programs gave more than $36.5 million in safety net and conservation program payments, and we supplied more than $69.6 million in disaster payments to South Carolina farmers.”

Over 100 attendees also heard from S.C. Department of Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers.

“It is great to talk about where agribusiness is in our state,” Weathers said. “But we are focused on the future ... We are focused on where this industry can go, the means by which we can get to the next level and what further collaborations we can foster to make it happen. The windshield is lot bigger than the rearview mirror, so at the Department of Agriculture, we are looking forward to what the future holds for South Carolina farmers.”

This year’s Spotlight on Agriculture and Forestry presenting sponsor was the Farm Credit Associations of South Carolina, including AgFirst, AgSouth and ArborOne.