Educational programs, artisans, vendors, food and live music are just a few attractions available at this year’s Clemson University Sandhill Research and Education Center Field Day.

The field day will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., May 30, at the Sandhill REC, 900 Clemson Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29229. Admission is free and this event is open to the public. Cody Bishop, farm manager and a field day organizer said the program includes a variety of events that should appeal to just about anyone.

“We will have information about research conducted here at the REC, as well as the Sandhill Farmers’ Market and the Richland County Ag + Art Tour kickoff event,” Bishop said. “We have events planned for adults and youth.”

The Children’s Garden, which is being developed, will be open for an exclusive preview during the Ag + Art Tour kickoff event. The garden features five themed areas — Old McDonald’s Farm, Mr. McGregor’s Garden, Pollinator Garden, Reading Garden and Sensory Garden. When the Children’s Garden opens this fall, it will offer a bird sanctuary and an educational pavilion where classes and workshops will be held. A gazebo, located in the center of the Garden, and picnic tables will offer visitors a place to relax and enjoy a snack or lunch.

The Farmers’ Market will offer field day participants opportunities to experience artisans, vendors, food and live music. The Richland County Ag + Art Tour booth will have information about the upcoming tour and visitors can take seeds from the Richland Soil and Water Conservation Seed District Seed Sanctuary. There will also be crafts and games for youth.

An ag combine simulator will be set up to show how crops are harvested. This simulator, provided by the South Carolina Farm Bureau, is an interactive mobile educational display unit. Youth and adults can “ride” or sit in the combine’s cab and with the help of audio-visuals, see and hear how South Carolina’s farmers harvest crops.

In addition, scientists will be available to talk about research conducted at the Sandhill REC including ongoing variety trials for pecans, peaches, soybeans, sorghum and forages. Other discussions include research involving blueberry production, pollinator and wildlife habitat establishment and maintenance, forest management and prescribed fire, sorghum production for biochar and the economic impact of deer on row crops.

For information, contact the Sandhill REC at (803) 788-5700.