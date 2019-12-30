{{featured_button_text}}
Ted Turner

Actress Jane Fonda, right, waits for Ted Turner as he talks to reporters in New York, Nov. 20, 1991. Turner received the "Spirit of Liberty" award from People for the American Way for his work in expanding the scope of freedom of the press around the world. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

ST. PHILLIPS ISLAND — Guests will soon be able to rent a beach house that once belonged to billionaire Ted Turner's family on a private South Carolina island, state officials say.

‘I am just glad for the kids in Orangeburg’: City celebrates opening of new park complex

South Carolina State Parks is finishing rehabilitation work on the property and expects to open the site for rental starting in spring 2020, Duane Parrish, director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism told The Post and Courier.

Santee seeks to diversify tourist attractions

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house sits on what was once the family compound on the 4,680-acre (1,894-hectare) St. Phillips Island across the sound from Hilton Head Island. The state purchased the land from the media magnate's family in 2018 for $4.9 million after it originally went on the market for $24 million, the newspaper reported.

The Liberty Trail: New initiative aims to link S.C. battlefields of Revolutionary War

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

But there's more work to do before future renters can set foot on the island. The Post and Courier says there’s no bridge, electricity or water line to it, and restrooms are portable. Travel on the island is limited to sand trails through the forest, and the house is set almost 4 miles (6 kilometers) from the boat landing. Parks staff plan to run a tram though the island, among other upgrades that state officials hope will turn the site into a camping and rental destination, the paper says.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments