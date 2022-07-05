S.C. manufacturing organizations partnering

Two organizations dedicated to supporting and growing the manufacturing industry and assisting manufacturing companies in South Carolina have announced a formal partnership.

After working together as allies for many years, the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA) and the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (SCMEP) have formalized their relationship with the goal of developing greater synergies and collaborative efforts that promise to further elevate the industry and manufacturers statewide.

Each organization provides valuable and unique services for the state’s manufacturing community.

SCMA has a legacy of ensuring manufacturers have the right legislative climate and network that encourages growth and prosperity for the facilities operating in the state. SCMEP has a long history of providing a wide range of consulting and training services that helps small- to medium-sized manufacturers increase their competitiveness.

A primary aim of the partnership will focus on increased promotion of the services the two organizations provide, ensuring more companies are able to access their support and, in the process, further strengthening the state’s overall manufacturing environment.

“The S.C. Manufacturers Alliance and our colleagues at the S.C. Manufacturing Extension Partnership have always worked toward the same goal — creating the most supportive manufacturing environment possible,” SCMA President & CEO Sara Hazzard said. “By creating and committing to a more formal partnership, we will be better equipped to learn from each other, build on each other’s work, and provide a comprehensive resource for manufacturing companies in our state.”

“Our two organizations share a common vision, and our combined approach will help ensure manufacturers have the tools and environment they need to thrive,” SCMEP President & CEO Andy Carr said. “This is an important development for our industry, and I’m excited to start working more closely with the passionate team at SCMA on behalf of manufacturers in South Carolina.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0