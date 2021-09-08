 Skip to main content
REGION SPORTS: TD Club meets Thursday
T&D REGION SPORTS

REGION SPORTS: TD Club meets Thursday

Orangeburg Touchdown meets Thursday

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club will hold its weekly meeting Thursday at The Cinema beginning at 11:30 a.m.

This week's guest speaker will be former Furman head coach Bobby Lamb. After spending the 2020 season as an assistant at the University of Louisiana, Lamb accepted the task of launching a football program at Anderson University in Spartanburg. The team is expected to take the field in the fall of 2024.

South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough will preview the Bulldogs upcoming game against the Clemson Tigers and Lake Marion's Hamari Cuyler and Holly Hill Academy's Tyler Wright will be recognized as the high school players of the week.

Lady Raiders stay unbeaten in region

Dorchester Academy's varsity volleyball team improved to 3-0 in region play after a 3-2 (25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 22-25, 16-14) victory over Jefferson Davis Tuesday.

DA was led by Paige Shelton's 15 kills. She also added nine digs, five receptions, four aces and two blocks. Lauren Creel had 24 receptions, 16 digs, eight assists, four aces and three kills. Saylor Judy added 16 assists, 10 kills, six digs and two aces.

Dorchester Academy (4-2) will host Patrick Henry Academy Tuesday. 

OPS tennis beats Thomas Sumter

Orangeburg Prep's tennis team defeated Thomas Sumter 6-3 Tuesday afternoon.

Singles winners for OPS included Natalia Judge (7-5, 6-3), Lane Inabinet (6-0, 6-0), Hallie Fanning (6-1, 6-0) and Cate Fogle (6-4, 6-0).

Winners for OPS in doubles included Judge/Inabinet (8-0) and Fanning/Fogle (8-4)

Orangeburg Prep is back in action Thursday, Sept. 9 at Colleton Prep beginning at 4 p.m.

