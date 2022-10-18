Rebate reminder: Notify SCDOR now of address, bank account changes

More than 2,000 taxpayers have notified the South Carolina Department of Revenue of a new address in time to receive a state tax rebate this year.

If you have changed your address since you filed your South Carolina Individual Income Tax return this year, you need to notify the SCDOR of your new address by Nov. 1 if you want to get your rebate by Dec. 31.

If you received your 2021 refund as a direct deposit and no longer have access to the same bank account, you can also use the SC5000 to request a paper check rebate.

To change your address:

Download, complete, and sign the SC5000 and email it to SCRebate@dor.sc.gov by November 1, 2022.

and email it to by November 1, 2022. The SCDOR prefers you digitally sign the form and send it directly through the button on the SC5000. If you do not use the button, you can attach it as a PDF to an email.

Please avoid these common mistakes: -Failing to sign the form.

-Forgetting to check the box for change of address.

-Sending the form to the SCDOR in a format that cannot be opened, such as an encrypted PDF, using Google Drive or sharing with a PDF viewer.

If you do not receive an automatic reply from the SCDOR after submitting your SC5000, it has not been received. If there are any problems with the form you send, the SCDOR will reach out to you.

​What you need to know:

If you are eligible for a rebate and have not changed your address or banking information since filing your return, you need not do anything to receive your rebate.

Those who file a return between Oct. 18, 2022, and Feb. 15, 2023, should notify the SCDOR of any address change by March 1, 2023.

​​SC taxpayers who want to receive their state tax rebate before the end of this year must have filed their returns by Oct. 17.

Following an IRS decision to postpone federal extension deadlines to Feb. 15, 2023, South Carolina taxpayers who requested an extension can also wait until then to file their state 2021 returns .

. However, those who wait until after the original Oct. 17 deadline to file their Individual Income Tax return will not receive a rebate until March 2023.

All rebates for those who filed by Oct. 17 will be issued by Dec. 31.

For more rebate information, go to dor.sc.gov/rebate-2022 or call our dedicated rebate phone line, 803-722-1958.