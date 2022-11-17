 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pelosi stepping out of leadership; Clyburn indicates he will no longer be whip

Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi peaks on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday.

 Carolyn Kaster, AP

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.

Pelosi announced in a spirited speech on the House floor that she will step aside after leading Democrats for nearly 20 years and in the aftermath of the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, last month in their San Francisco home.

The California Democrat, who rose to become the nation's only woman to wield the speaker's gavel, said she would remain in Congress as the representative from San Francisco, a position she has held for 35 years, when the new Congress convenes in January.

"I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress," she said. "For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect."

Now, she said, "we must move boldly into the future."

Pelosi received a standing ovation after her remarks, and lawmakers and guests one by one went up to offer her hugs, many taking selfies of a moment in history. President Joe Biden spoke with Pelosi in the morning and congratulated her on her historic tenure as speaker of the House.

"History will note she is the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history," Biden said in a statement, noting her ability to win unity from her caucus and her "absolute dignity."

EDITORIAL: No suspense locally and in SC voting

It's an unusual choice for a party leader to stay on after withdrawing from congressional leadership but Pelosi has long defied convention in pursuing power in Washington.

During her remarks, Pelosi recapped her career, from seeing the Capitol the first time as a young girl with her father — a former congressman and mayor — to serving as speaker alongside U.S. presidents and doing "the people's work."

"Every day I am in awe of the majestic miracle that is American democracy," she said.

Democrats cheered Pelosi as she arrived in the chamber at noon. On short notice, lawmakers filled the House, at least on the Democratic side, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined. He later joined a throng of lawmakers and hugged and kissed Pelosi on the cheek.

The Speaker's Gallery filled with Pelosi staff and guest. Some Republicans, including some newly elected members, also attended, though House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who's seeking the speakership in the new Congress, did not.

Earlier, Pelosi noted in a statement after The Associated Press called control of the chamber that, in the next Congress, House Democrats will have "strong leverage over a scant Republican majority."

Clyburn, Wilson, Fry win

Pelosi was twice elected to the speakership and has led Democrats through consequential moments, including passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and the impeachments of President Donald Trump.

Her decision Thursday paves the way for House Democratic leadership elections next month when Democrats reorganize as the minority party for the new Congress.

Pelosi's leadership team, with Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Democratic Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, has long moved as a triumvirate. All now in their 80s, the three House Democratic leaders have faced restless colleagues eager for them to step aside and allow a new generation to take charge.

Hoyer said after Pelosi's remarks that "it is the time for a new generation of leaders" and that he will also step down from leadership but stay in Congress.

Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black American in Congress, has said previously he expects to stay in Congress next year and hopes to remain at the leadership table.

After Pelosi spoke, Clyburn released a statement saying he looks forward "to doing whatever I can to assist our new generation of Democratic Leaders, which I hope to be Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar."

Democratic Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Pete Aguilar of California have similarly moved as a trio, all working toward becoming the next generation of leaders. Jeffries could make history if he enters the race to become the nation's first Black speaker of the House.

One idea circulating on Capitol Hill was that Pelosi and the others could emerge as emeritus leaders as they pass the baton to new Democrats.

First elected in 1987, Pelosi has been a pivotal figure in American politics, long ridiculed by Republicans as a San Francisco liberal while steadily rising as a skilled legislator and fundraising powerhouse. Her own Democratic colleagues have intermittently appreciated but also feared her powerful brand of leadership.

Pelosi first became speaker in 2007, saying she had cracked the "marble ceiling," after Democrats swept to power in the 2006 midterm elections in a backlash to then-President George W. Bush and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

When she was poised in 2018 to return as speaker, in the Trump era, she vowed "to show the power of the gavel."

Pelosi has repeatedly withstood leadership challenges over the years and had suggested in 2018 she would serve four more years as leader. But she had not discussed those plans more recently.

+1 
Clyburn

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., leaves the chamber after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told lawmakers she will step down as Democratic leader.

 J. Scott Applewhite, AP

Clyburn says time for new leaders

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn issued a statement paving the way for a new trio to lead House Democrats following Nancy Pelosi's decision to step down as speaker.

“Speaker Pelosi has left an indelible mark on Congress and the country, and I look forward to her continued service and doing whatever I can to assist our new generation of Democratic Leaders which I hope to be Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar,” Clyburn said in the statement.

The trio was spotted sitting next to Clyburn and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer during Pelosi's announcement. And Jeffries has been pitching himself to members with Clark and Aguilar as the No. 1, 2 and 3 for the caucus in leadership.

"I'm not going to get involved in making my choice in this public way. But I have said to both of (Hoyer and Jeffries) that I will not pursue the position of leader of our party," Clyburn said on “CNN This Morning” Wednesday.

Coach: Slain Virginia football players 'were all good kids'

Slain football players remembered as funny, sweet, ambitious

