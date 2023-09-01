New varieties, modern technology, disease and weed management, as well as economics and cover crops, are on the agenda for the 2023 Clemson Extension Peanut Field Day Sept. 7 at the Edisto Research and Education Center (REC) in Blackville.
Field day activities get underway with registration from 8-9 a.m. at the Edisto REC, 64 Research Road, Blackville 29817. A field tour is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon.
Field tour stops include discussions on new and current peanut varieties, as well as disease management by Dan Anco, Clemson Cooperative Extension Service peanut specialist and a report on using innovative agricultural technology to grow peanuts by Kendall Kirk, Clemson precision agriculture engineer. Mike Marshall, Clemson weed scientist, will talk about weed control options in peanuts.
Field day activities get underway with registration from 8-9 a.m. at the Edisto REC, 64 Research Road, Blackville 29817. A field tour is sched…
T&D SPRING FARM EDITION: Cotton is not king in 2023
The farming outlook for 2023 in The T&D Region and beyond.
SPRING FARM 2023: Edisto Research Center focuses on protecting watermelons from 'destructive' disease
The Clemson University's Edisto Research and Education Center in 2023 is focusing on a number of innovative research projects, one of which is…
Orangeburg County farmer Jeffrey Axson has a dilemma heading into the 2023 growing season.
As I write this, an early spring has sprung in South Carolina.
You have probably heard of South Carolina Farm Bureau, and likely, the first thing that comes to mind is insurance (we have great insurance!)
Orangeburg area fruit and vegetable farmers in 2023 will once again have to contend with high input costs eating into profit margins, a trend …
Bamberg County farmer Mary Katherine Harrington comes from a long line of farmers.
Feed and energy input cost management, labor availability and enhancing biosecurity control measures are top issues facing livestock growers in 2023.
Cameron native and St. Matthews resident Monty Rast is no stranger to the world of farming.
Clemson irrigation specialist Jose Payero will talk about using internet-connected sensors to regulate irrigation.
People are also reading…
“These sensors continuously measure soil moisture and send the data to the Internet using a cellular network,” Payero said. “Farmers can view the data in near real-time using a computer or cell phone. This data will tell the farmer when irrigation needs to be applied to prevent crop stress and yield loss without wasting water.”
Because these sensors use cellular networks to transmit data, good cellular coverage in the area is needed.
There are different types of soil moisture monitoring systems commercially available. Payero and his team have developed a soil moisture monitoring system to make the technology more affordable for farmers. Farmers who want to use this technology can talk to Payero at the field day or email him at jpayero@clemson.edu.
Also during the field day, Bhupinder Farmaha, Clemson soil fertility specialist, will discuss the effects of different cover crops on peanut performance and Nathan Smith, Clemson Extension agribusiness program team director, will give an update on the peanut market.
Lunch will be served after the tour. Pesticide credits and continuing education units (CCA) will be available. For information, contact Dan Anco, danco@clemson.edu, or 630-207-4926.