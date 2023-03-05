COLUMBIA -- The Palmetto AgriBusiness Council recently announced the election of officers for 2023.

Sarah Windham, partner with FORVIS, was elected chair; Fred West, vice president with Amick Farms was elected vice chair, and Bryant Sansbury, CEO with ArborOne, was elected secretary/treasurer.

PABC represents some of the largest agribusiness employers in the state with a mission to promote the economic viability of South Carolina’s largest industry.

Sarah Windham serves as the market leader of the Charleston office of FORVIS as well as the assistant managing partner for the South Carolina/Western Carolina practice. She has been practicing as a CPA since 2001, and her client service has afforded her opportunities to work with a wide variety of clients, including many family-owned and multigenerational businesses.

Throughout her career with FORVIS, she has developed extensive experience in several financial areas, including tax planning, business consultation and generational wealth planning/succession planning, as well as tax research and compliance for corporations, partnerships, limited-liability entities and individuals with high net worth. Her industry knowledge includes construction, real estate, and agribusiness.

As a valued consultant to her clients and their industries, Windham has served as a speaker and CPE presenter at a variety of industry association conferences and events and has provided testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Small Business Subcommittee on behalf of South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation.

She continues to be a vital part of the organization through her knowledge and support of South Carolina family farms and agriculture and was recognized by the SC Farm Bureau Federation as a 2014 Government Relations All-Star. She is a graduate of Wofford College with a B.S. degree in accounting.

Fred West, a native of South Carolina, has been a member of the senior executive team at Amick Farms for over 22 years. Amick Farms is a privately owned poultry processing company with over 3500 team members and facilities in South Carolina, Maryland and Mississippi. As vice president, his primary responsibilities are leadership and operational support for all business units, human resources, safety, environmental/permitting, compliance, regulatory, legislative, and governmental affairs, public relations and engineering.

West is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has over 30 years of experience in building, leading, and working with teams.

He has served as an executive board member on the Palmetto AgriBusiness Council and the South Carolina Poultry Federation and serves on a variety of committees with the National Chicken Council. He is also a member and elder of Rivercrest Presbyterian church in Lexington.

Bryant Sansbury is the chief executive officer for ArborOne Farm Credit, an agricultural credit association and cooperative headquartered in Florence, South Carolina. ArborOne Farm Credit is part of the Farm Credit System and provides agricultural financing and farm related services in the Pee Dee Area of South Carolina. Sansbury holds a bachelor of business administration in finance from the University of Georgia. He is also a graduate of the Southeastern Agricultural Lending School (SEALS).

He began his career in the Farm Credit System in 2013. Prior to working for ArborOne Farm Credit, Sansbury acquired over 20 years of commercial banking and real estate experience. Additionally, he serves as a commissioner for the Florence County Soil & Water Conservation District.

PABC’s CEO Ronnie Summers said, “We are looking forward to benefiting from the leadership of this experienced and knowledgeable team of officers as we continue PABC’s commitment to sustain and grow South Carolina’s agribusiness industry.”