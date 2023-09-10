Clemson Extension is offering an online course to help South Carolina forage and livestock producers enhance their overall management skills and improve the production and sustainability of their operations.

The course, Forage Systems in South Carolina, is designed to teach basic forage concepts and management principles. Course topics include establishment and management strategies, nutrition, budgeting, pest control, hay and baleage production and forage-finished beef production.

Cost of the course is $15.

Forage Forage Systems in South Carolina is designed to teach basic forage concepts and management principles. Course topics include establishment and…

Liliane Silva, Clemson assistant professor and program specialist with the Clemson Extension Forage-Livestock Systems Program, said this is an introductory course open to everyone. No prior knowledge about forages is required.

Each participant must complete a pre-quiz, post-quiz and watch a video for each of the 17 modules in the course. Participants must complete all 17 modules within 90 days of registering for the course.

Silva is joined by scientists from other land-grant universities to discuss forage-management strategies used to increase forage production, quality, and persistence and animal performance, as well as enhance nutrient cycling and optimize use of resources, resilience and profitability of forage systems.

Participation in this course requires:

An active email address for each individual participating in the course.

A desktop computer or laptop computer. If mobile devices are used some content may not correctly appear.

Access to a high-speed Internet connection.

A web browser compatible with Canvas: Chrome and Firefox are recommended.

Headphones or speakers (closed captioning also will be available).

Computer skills including Internet browsing, using email, typing, downloading files and basic troubleshooting.

Upon completion of the course, each participant will receive a certificate of completion and a copy of the book Concepts and Research-Based Guidelines for South Carolina Forage Systems.

To register for this course, go to https://bit.ly/45MpOVH, or contact Liliane Silva at lseveri@clemson.edu.