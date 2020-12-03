'One of the greatest': Trump honors Lou Holtz with Medal of Freedom

Holtz had a 249-132-7 record over a career that, in addition to Notre Dame, included stops at William & Mary, North Carolina State, the University of Arkansas, the University of Minnesota, and the University of South Carolina. He also coached the NFL's New York Jets in 1976 to a 3-10 record.

Holtz, 83, said said that being honored by Trump made the award particularly meaningful.

"I'm even prouder to receive it from President Donald Trump," said Holtz, who added that Trump was the "greatest president in my lifetime"

A graduate of Kent State, Holtz also served seven years as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves.

The West Virginia native was among the speakers at this year's Republican National Convention, offering Trump a strong endorsement while attacking the president's Democratic rival, Joe Biden. In his remarks, Holtz called Biden a Catholic "in name only." Biden is a practicing Catholic.

Notre Dame's president, Rev. John I. Jenkins, later issued a statement admonishing the former coach for using the university's name in his remarks, saying it "must not be taken to imply" that Notre Dame endorses Holtz's views, any candidate or any political party. Jenkins also admonished Holtz for questioning the "sincerity" of Biden's faith.