NWTF SC allocates $197,415 for wild turkey enhancement

EDGEFIELD — The NWTF South Carolina State Chapter recently met to allocate Hunting Heritage Super Fund dollars to the South Carolina Wild Turkey Habitat Enhancement Program.

This is year two of the new cooperative funding program between the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the NWTF South Carolina State Chapter. Funding for this program is partly provided through the purchase of wild turkey tags from hunters and dollars provided by the state chapter’s Super Fund, including revenue generated from hunting heritage banquets and other fundraising events.

After the reviewing and ranking process, projects were presented to and approved by the South Carolina State Board of Directors. The Board of Directors allocated $197,415 for wild turkey habitat projects and $6,000 for wild turkey research.

“NWTF staff and partners are thankful for all the hardworking volunteers that generate these funds to accomplish our mission in South Carolina,” said Ricky Lackey, NWTF district biologist for Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. “The volunteers and partners in this state are passionate and dedicated to our mission. The funds allocated for this year’s South Carolina Wild Turkey Habitat Enhancement Program will impact public lands statewide.”

The South Carolina Habitat Enhancement Program award funding ($197,415) will be matched with partner funding, representing a 5:1 match rate for NWTF project funding in South Carolina.

These projects will conserve and enhance vital habitat in South Carolina. Funding includes:

Nineteen projects on public land, to include firebreak establishment, herbicide applications, mechanical treatments, invasive/exotic control, longleaf restoration, and more.

Wild turkey research support.

In addition to the conservation funding, the South Carolina State Chapter also allocated $18,750 for outreach efforts. Outreach projects include mentored hunts, JAKE Days, Scholastic Shooting Sports and more.

Since 1973, the National Wild Turkey Federation has invested over half a billion dollars into wildlife conservation and has conserved or enhanced over 22 million acres of critical wildlife habitat. The organization continues to drive wildlife conservation, forest resiliency, and robust recreational opportunities throughout the U.S. by working across boundaries on a landscape scale.