Columbia– The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization, on Tuesday, June 21, announced winners in six categories after the first night of preliminary competition.

Miss Columbia’s Teen, Mary Elle Marchant, won the Rookie Talent award. She performed a musical theatre dance routine to the song “Someone in the Crowd” from La La Land. Miss Marchant also won the overall Teen Talent Award.

Miss Clemson’s Teen, Abigail Kate Fowler, won the Teen Evening Gown award.

Miss Lander University’s, Shelly Nevins, won the Miss Rookie Talent Award. She performed a vocal rendition of the song “Little Me” by Little Mix.

Miss Greater Carolina’s, Davis Wash, won the Miss Evening Gown Award.

Miss Hartsville’s, Saviah Miller, won the Miss Talent Award. She performed an operatic vocal of the song “O Mio Babbino Caro” by Puccini.

The Miss South Carolina 2023 Competition will continue with additional preliminary rounds on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, and Thursday, June 22, 2023. Miss South Carolina’s Teen will be crowned on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Miss South Carolina 2023 will be crowned live on WACH Fox TV on Saturday, June 24, 2023, beginning at 8 p.m.

Miss South Carolina 2023 will receive a $60,000 scholarship and will compete for the title of Miss America. Miss South Carolina’s Teen 2023 will receive a $10,000 scholarship and will compete for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.

For more information on the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization, visit miss-sc.org.

