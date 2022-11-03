 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Military community encouraged to apply for free memorial deer hunts

Spc. Caughman

SCDNR will play host to two free deer hunts in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman, a Lexington native killed in Iraq in 2004.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and Cowden Plantation, near Jackson, will play host to two free deer hunts for members of the military community in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman.

The hunts will be held at Cowden Plantation on Nov. 11 and Dec. 2 and are open to active, retired, reserved and disabled military members chosen by a drawing. Those selected will have lunch before the hunt, as well as the opportunity to tour the Jarrett Rifles Gun Shop and Museum.

Interested hunters should complete the application found here and email to caughmanveteranhunt@dnr.sc.gov. SCDNR will accept applications for each hunt until Oct. 30.

People are also reading…

Completed applications will be placed into a drawing for the hunts. Those drawn will receive a confirmation email with further details.

Caughman, of Lexington, was killed in 2004 while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom when his Humvee was struck by rocket-propelled grenades and small-arms fire in Baghdad.

