Legal aid with eviction available in Bamberg, Calhoun

COLUMBIA -- Eviction is on the rise thanks to the skyrocketing cost of rent and everyday living.

Out of 1,961,481 households, 586,090 are renters in South Carolina. Per the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s report, “Out of Reach,” to afford a one-bedroom rental at fair market rent in the state, an individual on minimum wage ($7.25) must work 91 hours a week to make ends meet.

Most low-income renters must use over half of their income today toward rent alone. In many cases, one unplanned expense or emergency is all it takes to upset this delicate balance, according to the South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center.

Appleseed says it hears regularly from folks across the state who are facing eviction because they just could not keep up with the rising cost of living any longer, often through no fault of their own.

As a renter facing eviction, it is easy to feel helpless and hopeless, but sometimes an alternative to eviction can be found — with a little help. A new referral program offers legal aid in 10 counties for individuals facing eviction.

The counties covered by this new eviction legal aid program include Bamberg and Calhoun. Others are Allendale, Barnwell, Colleton, Lexington, Fairfield, Newberry, Saluda and Sumter.

“With the effects of the pandemic still very much a reality today, the high cost of rent remains staggering for low-income South Carolinians,” said Sue Berkowitz, director of the South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center.

“Many people have or are facing the very real threat of eviction as they live paycheck to paycheck. Having an eviction on your record has powerful implications on an individual’s life and ability to move forward that many people do not realize. Any support an individual can get from avoiding eviction could be life-changing, which is why we are working to do what we can to help find individuals the help they need.”

To get help, email info@scjustice.org or call 803-779-1113, x. 100 to receive a referral to legal assistance in your area.

Income and other eligibility requirements may apply.