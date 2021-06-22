Industry plans 1,000 jobs in Spartanburg

COLUMBIA – Oshkosh Defense, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), on Tuesday announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County. The $155 million investment will create more than 1,000 new jobs.

Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Defense is a tactical vehicle manufacturer that specializes in designing and manufacturing a diverse portfolio of heavy, medium, light and highly protected vehicles and technologies for clients around the globe.

Located at the Flatwood Industrial Park in Spartanburg, Oshkosh Defense’s new operations will support the United States Postal Service (USPS) Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) program. The company will manufacture zero-emission battery electric vehicles and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles that will replace USPS’ existing fleet of delivery vehicles.

Production of the NGDVs is expected to begin summer 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Oshkosh Defense team should visit readySC's recruitment website for more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for the project. Spartanburg County was also awarded a $9 million Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to the project.