Income tax returns due Oct. 17 for extension filers

The South Carolina Department of Revenue reminds taxpayers that the deadline for Individual Income Tax extension filings is Oct. 17.
In addition to avoiding the penalties and interest associated with late returns and payments, you must file your return by Oct. 17 to be eligible for the upcoming state tax rebate. You must also have a tax liability to be eligible. That means a positive balance after subtracting any credits you have from the taxes you owe.
Tips for extension filers
- The extension is for filing your return, not for payment. If you have not yet paid your income tax balance, you may owe additional penalties and interest.
- File electronically. It is faster, more secure and more accurate than filing a paper return.
- Review available tax credits that may apply to you.
- File on time. You may face a penalty if you file after Oct. 17.
- Keep a copy of your tax return for your records.
Making a payment
- Securely pay from a smartphone, tablet, or computer using MyDORWAY, our free online tax portal, at dor.sc.gov/pay.
- Need a payment plan? Qualified taxpayers can request one at dor.sc.gov/payplan. Once your return has been processed, your Individual Income Tax debt makes you eligible to request a payment plan.
Getting a refund? Choose direct deposit!
While there are different refund options, we recommend that you choose direct deposit. It is your fastest and safest option. If a tax preparer files for you, make sure to tell them you choose direct deposit. All you need to do is provide your bank account information. Learn more at dor.sc.gov/refund.
Serving in the military?
- Those in a combat zone have 180 days after leaving the combat zone to file their state and federal Income Tax returns. They also can wait until they are out of the combat zone to pay.
- When filing by paper or online, military members should indicate that they served in a military combat zone and name the zone.
Learn more
Visit dor.sc.gov/iit for Individual Income Tax FAQs, filing information, and tips. For rebate information, go to dor.sc.gov/rebate-2022.