Income tax returns due Oct. 17 for extension filers

Federal prosecutors say more than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina. Investigators say the sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday. Investigators say that led agents to serve 23 warrants on Sunday that were known to be places were dogs fight or are trained to fight in Clarendon, Lee, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and York counties. Prosecutors say 20 people face state animal cruelty and dogfighting charges and federal charges may be added. Officials say 305 dogs were rescued, with about 275 of them believed to be part of the dogfighting ring.