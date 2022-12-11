Hinson to lead state retailers' association

COLUMBIA – Krista Hinson is the executive director of the South Carolina Retail Association.

The South Carolina Retail Association board of directors selected Hinson to lead the statewide trade association representing South Carolina retailers.

“Krista brings the perfect combination of association and government relations experience to this position. We believe, under her leadership, the association will bolster its membership and further establish itself as the voice of the retail industry before the South Carolina legislature and others within state and local government," said Kimberly Siomkos, government relations manager for Publix and SCRA board chair.

Hinson most recently served as vice president of government relations for the South Carolina Hospital Association, where she has been employed for more than nine years serving in several roles related to advocacy and government relations.

Hinson is a graduate of the prestigious Leadership South Carolina program and currently serves on several professional boards and councils including the Public Affairs Council, the American College of Healthcare Executives, and the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

In addition, Hinson volunteers her time in the community by serving as the Health Division Chair for the United Way of the Midlands Capital Campaign Committee, as well as serving on the Community Partner Development Committee for the Junior League of Columbia, and as a member of the Contemporaries of the Columbia Museum of Art.

In her new role, Hinson will represent the retail industry of South Carolina before the legislature and regulatory agencies. She will be the source of information and insight to decision makers in Columbia and beyond for the industry that employs more than any other industry in South Carolina.

“The retail industry has most certainly seen its share of highs and lows in the last few years, and what I’ve been most impressed by is South Carolina’s retailers’ resilience and their dedication to provide their customers with quality products and excellent customer service,” Hinson said.

“I am so grateful to serve the members of this association and this industry, and to have the opportunity to champion the voice of retailers of all types and sizes across the state.”

Hinson received her bachelor of science from the University of Minnesota and her master of health administration from the University of South Carolina. She resides in Columbia.