Governor’s inauguration to broadcast, stream live

COLUMBIA – South Carolina’s 98th Gubernatorial Inauguration will broadcast and stream live on South Carolina ETV and Public Radio beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m.

The swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is set to take place at the South Carolina Statehouse and will be available to watch on ETV-HD and ETV World.

The ceremony will also broadcast and steam live on SC Public Radio for listeners. In addition to the swearing-in ceremony, SCETV will stream the Prayer Service at 9 a.m. and the Inaugural Ball at 7:30 p.m. on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

SCETV has covered decades of South Carolina governor inaugurations, from the inauguration of Gov. Burnet Maybank on Jan. 17, 1939, to the inauguration of McMaster on Jan. 11, 2023. To learn more about South Carolina’s former governors and their inaugurations, including inauguration transcripts, view the interactive timeline on SCETV Governor Inauguration page.

Additional South Carolina political and public policy coverage can be viewed on SCETV and listened to on SC Public Radio. Live, real-time feeds of House and Senate sessions are available for viewing each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, beginning Jan. 10, on ETV World and online via the SCETV Facebook page and YouTube channel. In addition, in-depth discussions about public policy topics around the state can be heard on the SC Lede podcast and a weekly recap of the state’s top headlines airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on ETV-HD with This Week in South Carolina.

Viewers can access the broadcast via livestream on the SCETV website; by using a digital antenna; or through cable, satellite and streaming live TV providers. Further information about accessing SCETV’s network is available on the SCETV website.