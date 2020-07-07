Gamecocks mourn the passing of King Dixon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Athletics family mourns the passing of former football standout, athletic director and member of the board of trustees King Dixon. Dixon died Monday night after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 83.

Dixon served as South Carolina's athletic director from 1988 until 1992. He was a running back for the Gamecocks from 1956-58 and served as a co-captain during his senior year.

"King Dixon made his impact on the University of South Carolina as a student-athlete, alumnus, athletics director and trustee," athletic director Ray Tanner said. "King's contributions to his alma mater are numerous, however what I will remember most about him was his selflessness, his engaging personality and his service to our country during his long tenure with the Marines. When Carolina called, King jumped at the opportunity to give back to his school, even in his final months, answering the call to serve on the board of trustees.

"A true and loyal Gamecock, King was greatly respected by all and will be dearly missed."

Dixon graduated cum laude from the South Carolina in 1959 with a degree in political science. He later served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 22 years before retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He earned numerous decorations, including the Bronze Star.