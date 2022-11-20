Forestry has $23.2B impact on SC economy, study finds

The three University of Virginia football players who were killed are being remembered as funny, sweet and ambitious. Lavel Davis Jr., aspired to be the country’s best wide receiver and to play in the NFL. The 6-foot-7 sports star was known to be ambitious and sought out friendships with students who weren’t athletes like him. D’Sean Perry had shifted seamlessly from linebacker to defensive end. He was also an amazing studio artist who loved to cook. Devin Chandler transferred in from Wisconsin, where the wide receiver returned a total of four kicks for 85 yards. He was known for his sense of humor and for lifting people up. Authorities say that all three men were killed Sunday by a fellow student and former football player.