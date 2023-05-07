COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame, a division of the S.C. Department of Public Safety, formally inducted five law enforcement officers.

This year’s ceremony recognized five officers from around the state, with one being a historical inductee dating back to 1918. Of the officers inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2022, three were shot and killed in the line of duty, one died from complications from COVID-19, and one died from a medical emergency during a training exercise.

“This ceremony marks a time where we can come together with the families and departments of our fallen officers and remember them for the heroes they are,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV.

“As we formally induct each of these officers into the SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame, we are reminded of their selfless dedication and their courage in the face of danger. I am humbled by their honor and their sacrifice.”

The ceremony brings the total number of South Carolina officers who are honored in the Hall of Fame Memorial Room to 423.

Honorees are:

Town Marshal Tobias R. Penninger -- Sharon Police Department (York County) End of Watch: Sept. 30, 1918 (Shooting death)

Deputy First Class John W. Berry III -- Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. End of Watch: Sept. 19, 2021 (COVID-19)

Corporal Roy A. “Drew” Barr Jr. -- Cayce Police Department. End of Watch: April 24, 2022 (Shooting death)

Deputy First Class Austin D. Aldridge -- Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. End of Watch: June 21, 2022 (Shooting death)

Master Police Officer Tyrell A. Owens-Riley -- Columbia Police Department.

End of Watch: Sept. 24, 2022 (Medical emergency during training)