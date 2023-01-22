DPU's aquawomen: City utility has females at helm of water, wastewater plants

The largest municipal electric utility in the state has women leading its water and wastewater treatment plants, which the utility manager said is because of ability, not gender.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities has Rachel Cooper serving as superintendent of its wastewater plant, while Lisa Etheridge is superintendent of the John F. Pearson Water Treatment Plant.

“First of all, it just so happens that they are women and that’s fine, but they are highly skilled, highly trained and highly qualified. It’s just a wonderful thing to be able to give folks opportunities to be able to help the organization move forward, and that’s what these two ladies can do,” DPU Manager Warren Harley said.

‘It’s very rewarding’

Cooper is not a stranger to DPU as her mother served as the customer service supervisor years ago.

“That’s how I knew about DPU, but I came into DPU through their summer internship program. I came in at the water-treatment plant working as a lab tech in the summer. That's how I got introduced to water and wastewater industries. Otherwise, I probably wouldn't have ever known anything about it,” she said.

Cooper earned a bachelor of science in marine biology and environmental science from the College of Charleston before earning a master of business administrator from The Citadel.

“After college, I decided to move to Seattle because I was going to try something new and try to go to graduate school out there. I stayed a year, and then we had an earthquake. So I ended up moving back. I worked at DHEC in Charleston for a while as an environmental health manager. That was inspecting wastewater-treatment facilities and doing ambient stream monitoring,” she said.

Cooper said Becky Thames, the lady with whom she had worked as an intern at DPU, then married and moved to Charleston, opening up an opportunity for her to return to DPU.

“So I came here, and I've been here since, for 20 years,” said Cooper, who has been wastewater plant superintendent since June 2021.

Etheridge started out in a totally different field before landing at DPU, where she has been for 22 years.

“I started off on a whole different track. I started at Midlands Tech with an architectural degree. I got that two-year degree and then later on decided to go to Strayer (University) to get a four-year degree and got it in computer programming. Then I went for my MBA, with the management skills being the primary focus,” Etheridge said.

“I started at DPU in the water division as a drafter in 2000 and throughout the years slowly worked myself up through to engineering tech and finally to the plant superintendent. I was promoted to the assistant plant superintendent 11 months ago but have only been the plant superintendent for a little over a month,” she said.

Cooper and Etheridge said their roles are challenging and rewarding.

“It's challenging to be the person everybody's coming to for the answers and having to figure things out, but it's also rewarding to watch people grow in positions and watch things come together, to watch what you envision happens. So it's a little of both,” Cooper said.

Etheridge said, "It’s very rewarding to see the progress that we make with pushing water out to the customers and the community, and then watching the people here grow and learn new things. Every day here is a learning experience. They're always learning, but to see people get excited about problem solving is very rewarding."

Cooper is in charge of running a plant that treats both domestic and industrial waste.

“We have to clean it up before it goes into the environment. Essentially, that’s public health and environmental work. So that makes it important work, but part of my duties is to make sure all those processes are working well, as well as my staff is working well.”

The standards of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control are upheld.

“I have to answer for our Clean Water Act, our biosolids beneficial use program, our air permit. We answer to quite a few different things, and then I’m also over our pretreatment program, which means we work with the industries that are currently in town to make sure what they’re sending us doesn’t upset our process,” Cooper said.

She also works with the Orangeburg County Development Commission “to vet new industries as they come in to tell them what we would expect coming from their facility into ours. So it’s a lot of interaction with the community.”

Etheridge said, “My duties are basically to oversee the treatment process. That means ordering chemicals, making sure that all state and federal regulations are met for DHEC and EPA and keeping up with the preventative maintenance of the equipment here and out in the distribution system.”

‘You’re always learning’

Cooper and Etheridge said they’re always learning in their respective positions, but that it also takes determination and self-confidence, along with some humility, to be successful leaders.

Etheridge said, “There’s no two days that are the same. So you’re always learning. There’s always something coming up that either we haven’t experienced before, or something we’ve somewhat seen, but it’s a little bit different. So we have to figure out what we want to do about it, or how we want to manage it.”

Cooper said every day is especially a learning experience for her because I transferred over to wastewater after having 20 years in water.”

“So, for me, it’s all brand new. In the last 18 months, I’ve had to get all my certifications and just learn a new process, but the foundation of it is very similar: working with DHEC and meeting regulations and working with people,” she said.

Cooper said being a good leader is about being able to treat others the way you’d want to be treated.

“When you were made a leader, you weren’t given a crown; you were given to responsibility to bring out the best in others,” she said, quoting American business executive and writer Jack Welch.

“I think good leaders need to be humble to an extent and be good communicators for sure, always looking to improve themselves and whatever they’re leading and realize that success is truly a team effort,” she said.

Etheridge said, “Communication is the main one, but I think self-awareness, too, how you’re coming across to your employees, or the people that you come across on a daily basis. You need to make sure that you are secure in what your decision is and you’re consistent and honest.”

The superintendents said being women could potentially create significant challenges in their careers, but they noted that sometimes the worst barrier people can have is themselves.

“You may hinder yourself. If you walk in a room and you’re the only woman, don’t hinder yourself and say, ‘I don’t belong here.’ You have to think, ‘I do belong here. There’s a reason I’m here.’ Once you’re comfortable with that, I think they realize you’re supposed to be there, too, but you have to be very confident in yourself and your abilities,” Cooper said.

Etheridge said, “I haven’t really had very many challenges other than learning the plant side of things. But as far as just being a woman as a challenge, I have not faced any so far.”

Both employees said they feel a sense of accomplishment in what they have achieved as women.

Cooper said, “When I transferred to this position, I was riding around with a coworker, and she was like, ‘You know, it’s great, I’m proud of you and I’m glad to see a woman in that kind of role.’ I hadn’t thought about how other people could see that as an opportunity (and say), ‘If she’s there, then I can go to.’”

“I think that’s a good thing to keep in our minds. It would be an accomplishment if it was in a female-dominated field, but being in a male-dominated field makes it even moreso to me,” she said.

Etheridge said, “I feel like it’s good. I’m proud of myself because when I came in the door 22 years ago, I set my sights on the director’s spot. So at least this is a stepping stone to that. So, for me, it’s just another goal that I’ve accomplished.”

‘Don’t let what somebody thinks hinder you’

DPU spokesman Randy Etters said the leadership of Cooper and Etheridge is appreciated, along with other female leaders within the agency.

"What they represent are women in nontraditional roles, but, you know, we’ve had other females in leadership positions. We’ve never had a female director yet, but we’re working on it right here,” he said.

Etters continued, “These ladies demonstrated early on their desire to advance within the confines of the company. So making the decision to support them in that was relatively simple. The fruits of that have paid off.

“They were picked because they’re best for the job. It just so happens that they’re female, but they were picked because they’re best for the job. We’ve seen it since the day they’ve taken the roles on. So we’re extremely pleased.”

Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman-Keitt, who served for a few months as the city’s first female mayor upon the death of former Mayor Martin Cheatham, said she is also pleased with the leadership Cooper and Etheridge have displayed.

“I think it’s wonderful to see those two women as leaders in the water and wastewater departments. It helps other young people to know that they will be able to lead. All they need to do is trust in the Lord, listen to what older people are saying and follow the guidelines,” the 84-year-old said.

Orangeburg City Councilwoman Sandra Knott said, "For women in general to step up to the plate, or take advantage of situations that will put them in supervisor positions that were once dominated by men, I think it’s excellent. It also sets the tone and precedent for young women to see what they can accomplish if they work hard and strive for the mark. Regardless of what the industry is, it gives them the opportunity to know that they can excel, as well."

Knotts said it is important for female leaders to not forget to reach back and bring others up along the way.

“You can’t just think about yourself. You also have to set the pace for the next person coming behind you," she said.

Cooper is married to Anthony and loves dabbling in photography and animal rescue work in her spare time. The couple lives in Orangeburg.

Etheridge and her husband, William, are the parents of four children and reside in Orangeburg.

Both women have advice for young people, particularly young girls, who are looking at careers.

“Don’t let society’s ideals define what you can do. If it’s something you want to do, you can do it. You’ve just got to get the skills and the education or whatever it takes for whatever you’re talking about doing,” Cooper said. “I would definitely suggest building you a network of strong women around you, or mentors who have done what you’re looking to do.”

Etheridge said, “I would say set your goals high and don’t get discouraged if your goals change. They change throughout the years. Just keep pushing. Don’t ever let anybody deter you from achieving any goal or dream that you have.”