Dominion Energy Offering Additional Incentives for Eligible South Carolina Businesses to Reduce Energy Costs

CAYCE– Thanks to a limited-time offer from Dominion Energy, eligible business customers may qualify for even more savings toward energy-efficiency projects with Dominion Energy’s EnergyWise for Your Business program.

The EnergyWise for Your Business program offers financial incentives and technical assistance for eligible, non-residential electric customers, to replace aging, inefficient equipment and systems with energy-efficient technologies. Participating customers can apply for up to $100,000 per project type and customer tax ID annually, subject to terms and conditions. With the limited-time offer, customers can receive an additional 25% incentive if they submit an application before April 30, 2023. To qualify, customers must complete projects on or before Oct.15, 2023.

“Now is a great time for any business that was thinking of applying and participating in the program to take advantage of this promotion and all it has to offer,” said Annika Goodson, program manager. “The great thing about this limited-time offer is the incentive will not count toward the annual cap per project if approved. Because most projects require pre-approval to qualify, customers should connect with us beforehand. We will work with them to determine the best approach to optimize available financial incentives.”

The program offers predetermined incentives for a wide selection of energy-efficiency technologies, including:

Lighting retrofits

New construction lighting

HVAC unitary systems

HVAC chillers

HVAC variable frequency drives

Food service and high-efficiency equipment

Additional incentives for more complex and site-specific, energy-efficiency projects include:

Energy management systems

Compressed air systems

Whole Building Solutions

Building Tune-Up

To learn more about EnergyWise for Your Business, including program eligibility, requirements and terms and conditions, visit DominionEnergySC.com/ForYourBusiness, email SCEnergyExperts@DominionEnergySC.com or call 877-784-7234.

About Dominion Energy