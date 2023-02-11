CAYCE — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $236,000 in environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina.

Dominion Energy Environmental Education and Stewardship grants are given to eligible nonprofits and schools for projects that work to create a cleaner, greener world and teach citizens of all ages to better care for the outdoors.

The foundation provided more than $1.3 million in environmental stewardship grants to support organizations across eight states in Dominion Energy’s service territory.

“Dominion Energy is proud to partner with these organizations that make South Carolina beautiful from the mountains to the sea,” said Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. “From preserving protected habitats to making nature more accessible for our fellow South Carolinians, it’s a privilege to partner with groups who are committed to supporting sustainable programs that will preserve and enhance the communities where we live and work for generations to come.”

Since 2006, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has donated $40 million to a wide variety of environmental projects across its footprint.

This year's grants include:

Blythewood High School – Bengal Biodiesel, Blythewood, to support a chemistry class which allows students to become a part of a chemical manufacturing company and work together to responsibly recycle waste vegetable oil into biodiesel fuel. The student-run laboratory produces biodiesel, connects students with local industry, and increases student knowledge on environmentally friendly practices. The class has increased production capacity over the past two years from one gallon per week to 150 gallons per week.

Environmental Education Association of SC -- SC Green Step Schools, Columbia, to help expand an environmental education initiative to reach more students, teachers, schools, and communities this year. The SC Green Step Schools program encourages and empowers SC teachers and students to plan, establish, and sustain school-based projects that enhance the environment. Supported projects include school gardens, campus wildlife habitats, recycling, composting, rain barrels, energy conservation, and more.

Green Heart Project – Urban Farm at Enston Home, Charleston, to fund environmental education programs for high-schoolers at the farm. The Urban Farm offers hands-on, outdoor education for schools which often lack sufficient green spaces for a school garden.

The complete list of 2022 Environmental Stewardship Grants and additional program information are available at dominionenergy.com/envirogrants.