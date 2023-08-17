The Department of Energy is launching an initiative to increase clean energy production by potentially leasing thousands of acres of DOE land for new emissions-free energy development.

Available acreage includes the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

DOE plays a critical role in supporting the Biden-Harris Administration’s ambitious efforts to achieve clean, carbon-free electricity nationwide by 2030 and a net-zero economy by 2050, not only through effective policy implementation but also through the strategic use of facilities and lands. As such, DOE has a unique opportunity and a clear responsibility to lead by example and identify creative solutions to achieve clean energy and climate goals.

Accordingly, the secretary of energy directed that the Office of Environmental Management, Office of Legacy Management, the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Office of Nuclear Energy identify lands presently available for carbon-free electricity development.

DOE’s goal is to identify and prioritize opportunities where there is potential for onsite clean energy projects, to include soliciting feedback from industry and communities in terms of interest in utilizing DOE lands. These developments could include solar, wind, nuclear energy, hydroelectric, geothermal, clean hydrogen, and fossil resources that meet requirements with carbon capture and storage.

DOE has identified approximately 40,000 acres of land potentially available for clean energy industry projects in Washington State (Hanford), New Mexico (Waste Isolation Pilot Plant), South Carolina (Savannah River Site), Idaho (Idaho National Laboratory), and Nevada (Nevada National Security Site).

DOE held an initial Industry Day focused on clean energy generation on DOE land. DOE senior leaders presented the department’s vision for this initiative and share information on potential sites for clean energy deployments.

Site specific industry days at DOE field sites will follow in the fall/winter timeframe. Participation information will be provided leading up to those events.

DOE will continue to communicate with industry, Tribal Nations, communities, stakeholders, regulators, and others on developing the necessary measures to launch clean energy projects on DOE land.