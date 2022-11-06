Document helps residents navigate S.C. Cottage Food Law revisions

Revisions have been made to South Carolina’s Cottage Food Law and Clemson Extension has a new document to help South Carolina residents navigate these changes.

The South Carolina Home-Based Food Production Law, or Cottage Food Law, is the law governing food items produced and sold from homes in the state. The law was amended in May 2022 and personnel from several state agencies collaborated to produce a document to guide residents through these changes. The South Carolina Home-based Food Production Law Guidance Document is free and available at https://bit.ly/SC_CottageFoodLawGuide.

Kimberly Baker, Clemson Cooperative Extension Service Food Systems and Safety Program director, said this is an important document for anyone who prepares food in their homes to sell to the public.

“This document was prepared because the collaborating agencies wanted to provide an instrument cottage food producers could use to get a thorough understanding of the law – what foods are allowed and what foods are not allowed to be produced, as well as how to label cottage foods,” Baker said.

Persons who should read this document include those who produce food for sale under the Cottage Food Law, state farmers’ market managers and retailers who plan to sell foods produced under the law.

Questions about the new law can be emailed to sccottagefood@clemson.edu.

Personnel from several state agencies who collaborated to write the document, include Clemson Extension, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, South Carolina Department of Agriculture, Carolina Farm Stewardship Association, South Carolina Meat-Poultry Inspection Department, South Carolina Small Business Development Center and the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.