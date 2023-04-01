CAYCE -- Dominion Energy has donated more than 200 copies of a children’s book to approximately 55 school libraries and classrooms across South Carolina to help promote diversity and increase awareness of the need for more disability-related literature featuring Black children.

Written by Cara Leigh Davis, “Austin the Great” tells the story of a Black youth who recognizes that his autism has shaped how he reacts to the world around him.

“As a member of the African American community, I take it personally that my community tends not to have the same access to disability-related resources and education,” Davis said. “This message is important to all young people, but specifically I saw a need for young African American children with autism to feel heard and understood.”

Davis’ mother, Felita Davis, is a longtime Dominion Energy talent acquisition specialist and Orangeburg resident. She introduced the book to co-workers at a DiverseAbility meeting. The employee resource group focuses on increasing diversity, education, and awareness around the topic of disabilities in the workplace. “

"As a mother of two young adults with disabilities, I know how impactful a book like this is to kids and their families,” said Robin Price, a senior business process analyst with Dominion Energy and community focus lead for DiverseAbility. “It made such an impact on us, we made it a goal to have the book placed in every school library in our community.”

It also made an impression on the Calhoun County Public School District board, which recognized Dominion Energy representatives of DiverseAbility at its March 20 meeting for donating the colorfully illustrated book to schools in the state.

“My youngest has a disability, so hearing about this book donation touched my heart,” said Cinthia Byrd Wolfe, deputy superintendent of Calhoun County Public School District. “I was excited to get copies of the book in our classrooms.”

Dominion Energy employee resource groups bring together employees with shared backgrounds, interests, or perspectives. In addition to DiverseAbility, this includes African American Resource Group, Asian Pacific Islander, Veterans and Women’s Resource Group.

For more information about Dominion Energy’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion or its employee resource groups, visit DominionEnergy.com.