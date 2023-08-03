ST. GEORGE – A juvenile has been arrested after several horses were shot and one killed last week at a Dorchester County animal sanctuary, according to media reports.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated the shooting, told Charleston's WCBD News 2 that a juvenile was charged and the investigation is ongoing. The juvenile has not been named.

The incident happened July 28 off Rancho Hippey Way at St. George at Shangri-La Sanctuary, which cares for 200 animals and is run by Marcy Hippey.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, Hippey told investigators that she observed some people shooting guns in a field near her horse ranch and called for them to stop shooting toward the pasture.

She said the shooting stopped briefly but resumed a short time later.

One of the horses was found dead the next morning and at least two others were injured by gunshots along with a goat.

The dead horse is Charlotte, a 30-year-old former race horse and polo mount who had been retired into Hippey’s care 16 years earlier, according to The Post and Courier.

She’d been shot eight times — three times in the head and five to her gray body.

“The way multiple horses were shot, with the precision they were shot, it was no accident,” Hippey told News 2.

Hippey said that no matter how long it takes, she wants justice to be served for the death and injuries inflicted on her animals.

“This is a sanctuary. It’s supposed to be a safe place for these animals,” Hippey told the Charleston newspaper. Many of the animals were abused and rescued before they might be euthanized. “It’s devastating. We’re not safe anymore.”

Hippey told detectives that she’d had ongoing issues with others shooting guns near the animals before, according to The Post and Courier.

In all the farm has nearly 200 animals: 17 horses, two donkeys, two cows, 45 dogs, 20 cats and more than 100 birds. Hippey started the sanctuary in 2005 on James Island but moved to the property in St. George in 2005 after development overtook the island. The dogs and cats can be adopted.