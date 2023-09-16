ATLANTA -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the addition of 446 acres to the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge near Charleston, a key acquisition that will boost wintering wetland habitat for migratory birds and recreational opportunities for bird lovers.

The South Carolina land purchase was approved by the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission chaired by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

Most of the $5 million to conserve the Cape Romain land came from the sale of Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamps, commonly known as Duck Stamps. While waterfowl hunters must buy Duck Stamps as their annual license, wildlife enthusiasts of all kinds buy the stamps to help preserve wildlife habitats across the nation.

"As more and more people and businesses move to South Carolina, we must utilize every avenue to ensure our state's precious natural resources are protected," S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said. "Cape Romain's expansion will protect our wildlife, safeguard our wetlands, and secure an additional slice of paradise for current and future generations of South Carolinians to enjoy."

Cape Romain and the MBCC have quite a history of working together to help wildlife. The commission approved the refuge’s first acquisition in 1931, a year after Cape Romain was established. More than a third of the refuge’s nearly 72,000 acres was acquired with Migratory Bird Conservation Act, or Duck Stamp, funds.

Cape Romain covers about 10% of the South Carolina coastline and serves as critical wintering and breeding grounds for dozens of migratory shorebirds, including federally threatened species like red knots and piping plovers (which are listed as endangered in the Great Lakes region).

The barrier islands, salt marshes, and tidal flats also provide winter homes for scaup, gadwalls, widgeons, teal, and ruddy ducks. Wood and mottled ducks breed there, too. The refuge also serves as critical habitat for loggerhead sea turtles, another threatened species.

The soon-to-be-acquired, previously private land will add needed wetlands, managed impoundments and forested uplands to Cape Romain.

It should go a long way in helping the refuge achieve its management goal of 100,000 ducks. The public, too, should benefit from the expansion. Today, most of Cape Romain is only accessible by boat. The new land will offer direct vehicle access from the mainland.

“Cape Romain’s expansion is evidence of conservation funding in action,” said Mike Oetker, the service’s acting Regional Director in the Southeast. “Paid for with Migratory Bird Conservation Commission funds, it really is a gift from the public to the public, and will be enjoyed by the community, hunters, anglers, wildlife enthusiasts, and photographers.”

In all, the MBCC approved $11.24 million in Duck Stamp (and some import fee) money to conserve 2,942 acres on wildlife refuges in South Carolina and Idaho. Since 1934, the Duck Stamp program has provided more than $1.2 billion for habitat conservation in the National Wildlife Refuge System.

Duck Stamps also allow a free pass into any national wildlife refuge that charges an entry fee. Because nearly all the proceeds are used to conserve habitat, outdoor enthusiasts, including birders and nature photographers, buy Duck Stamps too.