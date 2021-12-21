Book, office store marks 100 years

GREENWOOD — Alvin Rankin jokes that office supplies are the reason McCaslan's is also part bookstore. One endeavor supports the other.

"Office supplies are why we have a bookstore and more than one employee," Rankin said. "It would be difficult to be just an independent bookseller."

It's not just any bookstore. It's Greenwood's first. It has been going strong under the McCaslan's name for 100 years as of this month and for even longer as a Greenwood business.

Rankin, a major shareholder in the business, is part of McCaslan's longevity. He has worked there since Aug. 15, 1966, starting as a clerk and delivery person.

In his 55 years with McCaslan's, Rankin said, "I've seen a lot of changes, I remember, back in the day, that Gus McCaslan would buy greeting cards for the store from a card salesman. When Hallmark switched to just sending retailers what they had, as opposed to buying individually from a salesman, Mr. Gus said, 'No.' We haven't sold Hallmark since then."

"I remember when we used to be visited by book salesmen from all the big publishers — Doubleday, Random House," Rankin said. "We started ordering from a book distributor in the 1970s."

McCaslan's incorporated in 1967 and Rankin later acquired stock in the company. Through the years, renovations have been done. Bookstore cats have taken up residence there in the past three years or so.

"Cotton the cat was in an alley outside and I coaxed her in," Rankin said. "Little did I know she would have kittens. We kept two."

Rankin said even in these days of online bookseller giants and big-box bookstores, he can get just about any title a customer wants, in two days.

"If it's in print, we can get it, including used books," Rankin said. "We order our office supplies online now, too. We're blessed. Our business is really, really good."

Rankin said McCaslan's averages $500,000 in sales annually.

"We sell all kinds of books and lots of children's books," Rankin said. "Our customers want real books in their hands. They often pass down children's books. You can't do that with an e-book. Customers comment they like the smell of books."

Anne Clegg, who has worked at McCaslan's for 33 years, said she's proud of McCaslan's continuing sales of books.

"These days, the bulk of our business is office supplies, but we get a lot of people from out of town seeking books by local authors," Clegg said.

Another longtime McCaslan's employee is Jack Jennings.

"People come in here to visit who came here as children, to buy classroom supplies or textbooks," Jennings said. "And, then, they bring their children and grandchildren. It's surprising, and really special, how many generations continue to come in here."

The business opened in 1898 as the County Book Depository, a source for the purchase of state-adopted school textbooks. It was organized by F.M. Sheridan, a former superintendent who came to Greenwood in 1896. Sheridan organized a bookstore in 1899 and the business also sold school and office supplies. In the 1980s, McCaslan's added a teacher's supply center, which is still a bustling part of the business.

"From bulletin boards to workbooks and laminating, the teachers' room downstairs is still popular," Clegg said.

Much of the longtime business's history has been compiled in a spiral-bound book by John Robert Young, in recognition of 2021 being the 100th year it has operated under the name McCaslan's.

Before 1921, it operated as Sheridan-Hart for more than a decade after F.M. Sheridan and his brother-in-law, George W. Hart became business partners in 1902. In 1915, Sheridan sold out and it became Hart's Book Store.

Then, Gus McCaslan took over management in 1919, followed by Gus and his brother, Foster, changing the name to McCaslan's in 1921.

It was first housed on the second floor of what was then known as the "Syndicate Block" on the west side of Greenwood's square. It moved to Main Street in 1907, occupying space in the Barksdale building on the north side of the square. In 1930, the McCaslan brothers bought the building at 208 Main St. and moved the store to its present location.

In 1947, the McCaslan brothers' nephew, W. Bartram "Bart" Robeson Jr., joined the business and became owner in 1973. Robeson lived to age 91 and died in 2004.

With a bustling holiday season, Rankin said he and the other McCaslan's employees haven't yet planned officially how to mark the 100th birthday, but he noted new books of local interest and best-sellers make great gifts.

