Attorney general asks court to reconsider abortion ruling

The prosecution and defense are getting ready to pick the final jury of 12 people and six alternates in the murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh. After the jury is picked Wednesday morning, opening statements are expected in the murder trial for Murdaugh, who is accused of the 2021 killings of his wife and son. A judge said Tuesday he will decide on a case-by-case basis outside the jury’s presence whether the jury gets to hear prosecutors present evidence of other crimes Murdaugh is accused of committing. Defense attorneys don’t want the judge to admit the evidence, contending prosecutors are trying to smear Murdaugh to bolster a weak case.