35 face charges connected to cockfighting in Ridgeville

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating following the arrest of 18 people Saturday in connection with a cockfighting ring in Ridgeville.

By Tuesday, the number of arrests had reached 35, with charges pending against at least one other person.

Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff's office and media reports.

At the scene, deputies say they saw many people under a large canopy gathered around a cockfighting ring with roosters actively fighting

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson said deputies called for backup while some participants fled into the woods.

Members of animal control collected the carcasses of the dead roosters and are dealing with the live roosters confiscated at the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0