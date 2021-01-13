Small plane crashes in Columbia

A neighbor said the woman inside the home and the rest of the people in the community appeared to be OK.

The woman had just remodeled her home and was worried about making sure her three cats had a safe place to stay, Amy Koon said.

The neighborhood hears plenty of planes fly over, she said.

"I'm outside a lot, you'll hear planes and they sound like they're starting to sputter, and you're thinking, 'oh God,'" said Koon, a lifelong resident of the area. "But I just, even back to my childhood, I don't ever remember planes going down here."

The plane appeared to be trying to land at the airport, and investigators did not immediately know where the flight originated, Jenkins said.

Federal investigators were on their way to the crash site, authorities said.

The plane involved was a single-engine Beechcraft BE-33, according to Kathleen Bergen, spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration. As is standard, Bergen said the National Transportation Safety Board would be in charge of the investigation and would determine the probable cause of the crash.