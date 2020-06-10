SC virus chief 'more concerned' about virus now than ever

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA — The top South Carolina health official overseeing efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the state said Wednesday that she's worried a lack of social distancing and adherence to other preventative measures are hampering efforts to fight the pandemic as infection numbers continue to rise.

"Today I am more concerned about COVID-19 in South Carolina than I have ever been before," state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said during a news conference. "We are all eager to return to our normal lives ... but it will take us that much longer to get there if we don't stop the virus today."

In the past two weeks, Bell said that South Carolina had posted its highest new daily case counts since the beginning of the pandemic. On Wednesday, Bell noted more than 500 new positive tests had been posted, for a total of more than 15,700 in the state.

Thus far, she said, 575 people in the state have died.

Among her concerns, Bell noted a widespread lack of mask-wearing and social distancing, as some South Carolinians relax their attitudes toward restrictions surrounding the outbreak, now ongoing for months. She also cited a lack of self-isolation in new hotspot areas like Greenville, where some infected people have spread the virus to other members of their households.