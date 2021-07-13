SC celebrates lowest US rate of prisoners who return to jail

COLUMBIA — South Carolina now has the lowest rate of released inmates returning to prison within three years in the country thanks to an in-depth and expanding program of job and life skills, the state prison director said.

Less than 22% of South Carolina inmates released in 2017 found themselves back in prison within three years, South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said at a Tuesday ceremony at one of the state's reentry programs.

That rate was 33% just before Stirling took over the prison system in 2013. The director said he went to a nearby Greyhound bus stop right after he was hired and was discouraged by what he observed.

"I saw people leaving in prison uniforms — all we did was take the stripe off. They were just given a bag, a little bit of money and said good luck," Stirling said.

During the next eight years, Stirling made one of his chief goals giving inmates as much support as his agency can to make sure they can make it their last term behind bars.

Inmates can learn a wide range of job skills from plumbing to carpentry and cooking to running a backhoe.