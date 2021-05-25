Rare, white-skinned gators found in coastal S.C.

“Because these animals are so rare, they’re very coveted in the reptile trade,” Rainwater said. “As you might guess, as with other animals there’s a whole world of legal and illegal trade of reptiles, and often the more exotic the animal you can find, the more it’s worth. Years ago, these white alligators would go for thousands of dollars apiece. So, if you were to disclose exactly where you found them, you’d have a herd of wildlife traders crawling around the location on the chance there’s more of these hatchlings out there or the female that produced them may have laid more eggs.”

Alligator biologists, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and others searched the area on what Rainwater recalls as a cool, gray day, and found the six hatchlings outside their den, lying in leaf litter next to a small pond. Their mother (who had normal alligator coloration) was there, as well, and less than happy about the human presence in her habitat.