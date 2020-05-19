Questions remain as SC virus committee winds down work

McMaster promised to get details to the General Assembly in a few weeks so they can debate and approve it like a state budget. Additional federal money is also heading to the state, specifically linked to things like education.

The group also recommended the governor allow some tourism attractions to reopen with safety rules and precautions by this upcoming holiday weekend. Several beach cities were surprised by huge crowds this past weekend and said the sun and sand wasn't enough to keep people occupied.

McMaster said he would make a decision soon.

Accelerate SC couldn't answer all the questions since the group was created April 20. What will public schools look like in the fall? How can South Carolina prepare for a possible second surge in cases later this year? And how can businesses convince people it is safe to come back to restaurants and attractions closed for nearly two months?

McMaster said the committee's actions should slow the virus, even after the summer, as long as their cleaning and safety recommendations are followed.

"If we follow those guidelines and are cognizant of what each of us have to do to stay safe, we should be in very good shape," McMaster said.