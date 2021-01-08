In busy news year, COVID-19 touches almost all in S.C.

But after that, everything in South Carolina had a COVID-19 component. Nine people die as 25 tornadoes cross the state in April in the deadliest twister outbreak since 1984 — how does COVID-19 affect the cleanup? South Carolina's U.S. Senate race tops $100 million — how do people vote in a pandemic? Legislators prep for one of the most consequential sessions in years — how can you debate bills when you can't safely meet?

Here's a brief look at some of the biggest events in South Carolina in 2020, COVID-19 related and not.

COVID-19

Since that Jan. 29 appearance, Bell has been in front of cameras dozens of times with a message that appears to get more dire each time. The virus was much more contagious than expected. More than 230,000 residents have been infected and 4,300 have died.

Gov Henry McMaster ordered schools and businesses like gyms, beauty shops and restaurants closed. But he tried to reopen them as quickly as he could and refused to go back as South Carolina nearly led the nation in new cases by population in the summer, then topped those new case numbers during an early December surge.

The Republican governor refused a statewide mask mandate, saying local governments were better equipped to decide the issue and enforce the rules.